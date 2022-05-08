TPD Holds Annual Memorial Service For Fallen Officers

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 9:29 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Police Department held its annual memorial service for fallen officers on Saturday.

The ceremony honors the lives of 41 Tulsa Police officers that were killed in the line of duty since 1917.

Officer Robert Donnelly received special honors at the event.

He was killed 100 years ago on Feburary 26th, 1922, after he was shot by a teenager.

This year also marks 40 years since TPD's helicopter crashed just ten days after the helicopter program was created.

The crash killed Officer Chance Whiteman and Officer Kelly Smythe.