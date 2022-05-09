Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting

Monday, May 9th 2022, 5:14 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near Apache and North Sheridan on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 1:15 a.m. on Monday morning and found a woman who had been shot.

Police say there was also a red pickup truck within fifty yards of her with two windows busted out.

Police say the truck and the woman are connected in some way, but they are still trying to figure out how.

According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are a lot of people involved in the scene, but they can't figure out who showed up after the shooting, who was a witness, and who is actually involved.

TPD says they don't currently have any suspect information.