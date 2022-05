Monday, May 9th 2022, 7:20 am

By: News On 6

University Of Tulsa, PSO To Hold Ribbon-Cutting For New Computer Engineering Lab

The University of Tulsa and Public Service Company of Oklahoma will be holding a ribbon-cutting on a new computer engineering lab at the school on Monday.

The lab is thanks to a 2018 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation. It brought cutting-edge software and equipment to the lab to support TU's electric and computer engineering department lab.

The ribbon-cutting will Take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning.