Monday, May 9th 2022, 7:23 am

By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa To Host Naturalization Ceremony At City Hall

On Monday, the City of Tulsa will hold a naturalization ceremony, officially making 20 people United States citizens.

The city will host the ceremony at City Hall at 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The twenty people represent 10 countries.

Members of the Tulsa Fire Department will present the colors and Mayor G.T. Bynum will be the keynote speaker.

The City of Tulsa says since April of 2019, it has hosted 26 naturalization ceremonies for more than 700 people.