Monday, May 9th 2022, 8:53 am

By: News On 6

Emergency Crews Respond After Semi Crashes Into Toll Gate Along The Cimarron Turnpike

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a semi-truck has crashed into the toll gate along the Cimarron Turnpike and is blocking both lanes at mile marker 48.

According to OHP, the tolls have been suspended there, due to damage to the toll gate.

Currently, it is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.





Click Here To View The News On 6 Traffic Map For The Latest Traffic Updates