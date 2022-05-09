Bixby Announces Major Downtown Development Announcement

Monday, May 9th 2022, 4:48 pm

Downtown Bixby is getting a new apartment building and space for shops. The new building will house 150 apartments for those who want to live in Downtown Bixby.

“With all amenities including pool and workout facility. It’s going to have 15,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor. We’re also including a 300 (car) parking garage that’s hidden from the public," said Joel Thompson.

The goal is to have restaurants on the ground level. Developers are still working out the plans of how many, but they still have room for anyone looking to bring their business to downtown Bixby.

“There is still room for retail to come into our building here for this mixed-use project. Bixby is growing and we’re happy to receive any feedback from anybody that would like to come and look at Bixby if they feel like this is an opportunity for them. We’d like to talk to them," said Josh McFarland.

McFarland is the developer and said the project will cost more than $30 million. He said it is the biggest development project to come to Downtown Bixby.

“In this economic climate, that takes a lot to do and we have really good owners that are excited for this project. In particular, because they’re from the Bixby area and they can’t wait to make this happen for Bixby,” said McFarland.

Bixby keeps growing in population and the city hopes this can keep up with the demand.

“I grew up coming down here and downtown has always been unique but it needs something, you know it needs more life. For us, we thought if we could get people to live in downtown it would spur more growth," said Thompson.

They hope to break ground on the new building by late summer.