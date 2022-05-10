Tulsa Stabbing Victim Identified, Homicide Detectives To Investigate

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 2:49 pm

Tulsa Police have identified the man they say died after being stabbed near an intersection on Admiral and Sheridan Monday night.

Tulsa Police said Richard Bonat, 64, died after being stabbed near the intersection of Admiral and Sheridan. Investigators believe he is a homeless man.

Officers said they were driving through the area just before 11 p.m. on Monday when they noticed Bonat sitting on a curb with his legs in the street. Police said they had received a separate call about him so they went and checked it out.

He told police he was stabbed, but was not able to get out any more information. Investigators said Bonat was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said it is unclear what led up to the stabbing or who is responsible. They are working to piece together a lot of information.

“We’re out canvassing the different homeless camps, seeing if we can try to figure out who he is or if anybody saw anything or knows anything,” said Captain Ryan Woods, Tulsa Police.

Homicide detectives are expected to pick up the investigation.