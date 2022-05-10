Tulsa Parks Offers Free Lifeguard Certification To Help Ease Shortage Of Lifeguards At City Pools

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 6:35 am

The City of Tulsa is facing a shortage of lifeguards heading into the summer months, which could delay the openings of pools this year.

To encourage people to apply, Tulsa Parks will offer three free classes for lifeguard certification.

The only requirement for people who attend the class is to become a Tulsa Parks lifeguard during the summer.

Tulsa pools are set to open on June 4th, but if the lifeguard shortage continues, that could get pushed back.

For those who want to become lifeguards for the city, you must be at least 16-years-old and a strong swimmer.

This year, the city will be paying the lifeguards $11 an hour.

The certifications normally cost up to $300, but the city wants to relieve that financial burden for people looking for a summer job.

“A lot of the feedback I get is, ‘I would be a lifeguard, but I can’t afford the certification,”’ said Nick Pond, the City of Tulsa Aquatics Coordinator. “And I totally get that. What’s me, at 16, having to work how many hours to pay back my certification? In order to offer that for free, I think a lot of people would be like, ‘well that was my only stipulation.”’

Pond says he hopes people apply to help because being able to swim during this summer is important to many kids.

“Even one person that wants to be a lifeguard can affect everyone’s swimming season,” Pond said. “So if you are out there at home, and need a summer job, and you aren’t certified, and you think maybe I can pass the lifeguard test, give me a call, shoot me an email, you could make a difference for hundreds of Tulsa kids and their swimming season.”

The classes will take place May 27th through the 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the McClure Pool.

To apply, email Nick Pond at npond@cityoftulsa.org.