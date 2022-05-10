Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Assaulting 73-Year-Old Woman

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 5:04 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said officers have arrested the man accused of assaulting a 73-year-old woman last week.

Police took Elga Harper in to custody on Tuesday and placed multiple charges on him, including rape.

Officers were called to a home near 51st and Memorial on May 4th where the victim told authorities her handyman Elga Harper beat and sexually assaulted her.

Police said she was taken to the hospital with serious head, face and body injuries.







