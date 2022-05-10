Tropical Bird Spotted At Oxley Nature Center In Tulsa

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 5:41 pm

A small bird is creating a big stir in Tulsa and that has birders flocking to Oxley Nature Center.

The bird is called a "Limpkin" and the spectacle has attracted people all day to a trail at Oxley alongside Lake Sherry. They are all angling for a view of the bird which is way out of its normal range. Normally it's seen no further north than Florida.

It's a wading bird that has spent the day fishing for freshwater clams, then breaking them open on a stump. People have come from all over Tulsa to spot the bird and check another one off their bird-watching list. The birders have no idea of when or exactly how the Limpkin ended up here, or how long it can stay, but the spectacle has a lot of people going out to welcome this tourist to Tulsa.







