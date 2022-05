Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 9:54 pm

By: News On 6

Game wardens said they had to put down a nine-foot-long alligator that they found at Claremore Lake.

The wildlife department said it got reports of the large gator about a week ago.

They said because the reptile was a public safety concern, trapping it wasn't an option -- so they had to euthanize it Friday.

Wardens think someone likely released the alligator into the lake recently.