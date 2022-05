Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 9:59 pm

By: News On 6

One of the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre turned 108 on Tuesday.

Viola Fletcher is one of three remaining survivors of the massacre who still lives in Tulsa.

Mother Fletcher had a busy year. She testified before Congress about her memories of the massacre, she was in Tulsa for the Race Massacre Centennial, and she visited Ghana with her brother.