Tulsa Police Recover Stolen Car, Guns After Overnight Chase

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 6:24 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police recovered a stolen car and two guns after an overnight chase.

Officers say they got the call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday about a 15-year-old armed with a gun near 21st and Yale.

Police say when officers arrived, four people jumped in a car and took off, leading officers on a chase to an apartment complex near 73rd and Mingo.

Police say everyone then got out of the car and ran off.

So far, officers have caught two of the four people who fled from the scene.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.