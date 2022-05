Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 9:25 am

By: News On 6

Authors John Wooley, Brett Bingham Discuss Their New Book On The History Of The Cain's Ballroom

The Cain's Ballroom is probably one of the most famous honky-tonks in America. At one point, it was the headquarters of western-swing pioneer Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys.

In the new book, 20th Century Honk-Tonk, authors John Wooley and Brett Bingham look into the first 75 years of this iconic building.

The pair joined the News On 6 team live on Wednesday to discuss the new book.