Mayor Bynum: City's First Responders Ready For Demand Of PGA, Ironman

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 1:05 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa has two major sporting events in the city of the next couple of weeks and Mayor GT Bynum said the city's first responders are going to have their hands full with the PGA and Ironman.

Mayor Bynum said both the Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Fire Department are ready for the events.

Related Story: Watch: Mayor G.T. Bynum Discusses Major Events Coming To Tulsa

He said while the city expects to be paying out a lot of overtime to first responders, the economic benefit will more than cover these costs.