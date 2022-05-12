Leaders Frustrated After Trailer Stolen From Skiatook VFW

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 6:23 am

By: News On 6

Leaders with the Skiatook VFW are upset after they say someone stole their trailer which is commonly used to help veterans.

The trailer was last seen in the parking lot of the VFW after last Thursday’s meeting. By Friday morning, it was missing.

Organizers say the trailer was in the parking lot because it had just gotten repairs the day before. They say someone cut the chain off of a pole the trailer was connected to and got away with it.

The trailer has lots of use for the post, including in parades and also to help veterans move large items. The Skiatook VFW is hoping the trailer will be returned soon since July 4th celebrations are on the horizon.

Leaders say they are a non-profit organization and will have to start planning to pay for a new trailer, which takes money away from servicing veterans.

“We were really kind of upset,” said Cheryl Glen, with the Skiatook VFW. “They are expensive.”

The VFW has filed a police report with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.