Thursday, May 12th 2022, 4:20 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture is launching a new "Creative Content Fund" to support local musicians.

The city is offering $100,000 dollars to help artists with booking recording studios, production companies for music videos, and much more. The office's executive director, Abby Kurin, joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about the program.