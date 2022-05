Friday, May 13th 2022, 7:18 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police arrest a man suspected of stabbing another man to death.

According to police, John Goode allegedly stabbed Richard Bonat late Monday night near Admiral and Sheridan.

Police say Bonat was talking when paramedics took him to the hospital, but he later died.

Police ask anyone with information about Goode, Bonat or what led to the dispute, to call CrimeStoppers.