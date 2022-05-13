AAA Oklahoma Reminds Drivers About The Dangers Of Leaving Children Unattended In Cars

Friday, May 13th 2022, 8:34 am

With the hot summer months ahead, AAA Oklahoma is reminding the public to never leave a child unattended in a car.

AAA is partnering with the Tulsa Fire Department and Safe Kids Oklahoma to bring awareness to the issue.

AAA says a child, especially one under the age of four, can die of heatstroke even on a 70-degree day.

Experts say on a mild day the temperature inside a car can rise by 19 degrees, so it is vital to keep your kids with you at all times, even if you're just running into a store.

21 children died in the US last year from heatstroke.

Here in Oklahoma, four children died from heatstroke in 2020.

AAA says Oklahoma tops the nation in 'per capita deaths' when it comes to children being left in hot cars.

Captain Bryan Runyan with the Tulsa Fire Department says if you see a child in a hot car, contact law enforcement right away.

“When you see something, it doesn't matter what it is....You see something you think is dangerous, that's enough right there,” Runyan said. “Call 911, get the right people responding in a timely manner because a lot of times in these cases, time is of the essence.”

Runyan says it only takes 10 minutes for a small child to go into a heatstroke.



