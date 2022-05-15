Red Cross Hosts Resource Centers For Those With Weather-Damaged Homes

Saturday, May 14th 2022, 8:44 pm

By: News On 6

Multiple organizations are teaming up in Muskogee to assist Oklahomans whose homes were damaged or destroyed by last week's flooding.

They are one-stop shops for people to learn about what resources are available. Kim O'Brien with The Red Cross said they are doing everything they can to get the people affected back on track.

"They're needing everything from clothing and food to home repairs and assistance with vehicles that were damaged," O'Brien said.

The Red Cross says flooding and tornadoes damaged 382 homes in this part of the state.

They say 71 of those homes have major damage, and 11 were destroyed.

"Anywhere from just flooded carpet up to three feet of water in people's homes," said Tyler Evans, the Director of Emergency Management with The City of Muskogee. "Some people lost both their vehicles....all their vehicles."

Evans said he is glad there are so many agencies willing to help Oklahomans.

But he also said severe weather can affect anyone.

"There's houses in the middle of town that got flooded that have been flooded before," Evans said. "So this is one of those...I hope one-off type things that doesn't happen for a long time again."

Red Cross will have another resource event on Monday at the Reynolds Wellness Center in Seminole for those who were affected by the tornados. That event will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.