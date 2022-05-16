Oklahoma Woman Organizes Cannabis Education Seminar

Sunday, May 15th 2022, 9:41 pm

An Oklahoma woman believes cannabis can be used to treat many health problems.

Her group, "High Hopes Events" hosted, “Home is Where the Weed Is,” at the White House Mansion in Jenks.

Tarra Quinn put the event together to help people learn the basics about cannabis.

“Whenever I entered and I tried to switch from pharmaceuticals to cannabis, I couldn’t find education on it, so I wanted to provide an event that provides education,” said Quinn.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) allows cannabis for minors with a doctor’s recommendation.

Quinn switched from pharmaceuticals for her son, who is on the autism spectrum.

She said she has noticed many positive changes since switching.

“When my son was very little, (there were) a lot of behavioral issues,” said Quinn. “My son is very tall and big for his age, so as a parent and as a single mother, I was very scared that he would be overly aggressive as he got older and I wouldn’t be able to handle it, and it made me scared, so for him, on the cannabis, it really just calms him and makes him feel so much calmer, I can tell with him he is processing things more.”

She said it’s important people look into different options for medicine.

“I really want people to understand that there are natural alternatives, it doesn’t even have to be directly cannabis, it can be CBD, it can be another cannabinoid, so just be open minded and find somebody who can speak to you at your level,” Quinn said.

Quinn’s experiences with her son led her to hold this event with the goal of providing a safe space for parents to talk about cannabis.

“This is why I wanted to do this event.,” said Quinn. “I wanted to tell people that this is the reason why, and I want other parents to have the space to talk about it and feel comfortable.”

Quinn says she hopes to host more events in the future in different cities across Oklahoma.



