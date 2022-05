Monday, May 16th 2022, 5:23 pm

By: News On 6

US Marshals are asking for help from the public to find this week's Most Wanted Monday suspects.

They say Johnny Sparks is wanted for violating his parole and drug trafficking. They believe Sparks is with his girlfriend, Stevie Whelan, who is wanted on several drug charges as well. Marshals believe they are together and say they are armed and dangerous so if you know where they are, call the US Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.