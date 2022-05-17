Murder Victim's Mother Driving For Justice 18 Years Later

Monday, May 16th 2022, 9:08 pm

The mother of an 18-year-old woman who was raped and murdered 18 years ago is still searching for the person who killed her daughter.

For many years, Maggie Zingman has driven a wrapped vehicle all over the country to spark interest in the case. She's about to go on another journey after a two-year hiatus.

Maggie Zingman is embarking on another five-week journey across the country to try and find the person who killed her daughter nearly 18 years ago.

"She was fearless when she was young, she was involved in hundreds of activities." Maggie Zingman flips through photos of her outgoing, beautiful daughter, Brittany Phillip, and the memories come flooding back.

Maggie said Brittany had moved back to Tulsa for her sophomore year of college.

It was 2004 when she was suffocated and raped in an apartment complex.

The killer was never found. Maggie said three years ago, the search had to start over when they discovered DNA they had been using for tests was a false lead.

"I still can't believe she was taken from us," said Maggie.

Maggie is getting ready to take her wrapped SUV across the country for another "Caravan to Catch a Killer." She will be going to a dozen states for five weeks to gain interest in the case and talk to other families in similar situations.

It's the first time she's been able to take the journey since the pandemic began.

"It just breaks my heart we're going to hit the 18th anniversary," said Maggie.

Maggie is hoping for new success in the search now that some outside cold case groups are looking at Brittany's case, and she got funding for new DNA testing.

"She would now be a mom, probably have her PhD or something," said Maggie. "What I need is voices out there to share our story."

Maggie plans on leaving for her trip on Wednesday and encourages anyone who sees her van to honk and talk to her.