Monday, May 16th 2022, 9:18 pm

By: News On 6

A dog is back with his family tonight after he got stuck in a storm drain.

Chewie the dog was rescued by Tulsa Fire Department.

Firefighters said they're not sure how Chewie got stuck in the drain in Gilcrease Hills.

He had crawled halfway under the street but firefighters nudged him to the other side so they could get him out.