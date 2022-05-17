Early-Morning Showers Move Across Green Country

Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 5:55 am

By: News On 6

Strong storms are moving across the state on Tuesday morning.

According to News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone, strong storms, moving east near 45 mph, have the potential to produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, some small hail and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement regarding the strong storms that will sweep across portions of Rogers County, eastern Osage, Washington, Nowata, southeastern Pawnee and northeastern Tulsa through 6 a.m.

The NWS says the storms could produce wind gusts upwards of 40 mph. According to the NWS, the gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

