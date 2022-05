Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 6:57 am

By: News On 6

Creek County is honoring those who wore the badge and gave everything they have to protect their community.

The Creek County Law Enforcement Memorial, honoring fallen heroes, was held on Monday night.

Family members laid roses on the memorial in memory of their loved ones.

The memorial, which sits between the sheriff's office and courthouse, pays tribute to fallen Creek County law enforcement officers from as far back at 1909 and as recently and 2019