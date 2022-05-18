Bixby Man Meets First Responders Who Saved His Life

Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 9:19 pm

A Bixby man got to meet the first responders who saved his life, after he suffered a heart attack nearly three months ago.

He brought the firefighters and paramedics a steak lunch to say "thanks."

It was at 3 a.m. on March 10th when Josh had an emergency.

"I went into cardiac arrest and my wife just so happened to be awake at about 3 o'clock in the morning. And she looked over and saw that I was in trouble and called 911," said Josh Nave.

Within minutes, EMSA and firefighters from Bixby Fire Station 2 arrived.

"The response time was less than four minutes to my front door, which is incredible," said Nave.

Responders performed CPR and took him to the hospital.

Mary Seberger was a paramedic on scene. She said the call was her first to save someone in cardiac arrest.

"To know that my training kicked in, and that I did what I needed to do and that I can do it, it's just been awesome. There's no other word for it," said Seberger.

Tuesday was her first time to see Nave after the incident.

"There's really no words to describe it. It's just an amazing feeling to get to meet someone you truly helped save and to know that him and his family get to be together to this day and he gets to have a birthday in a few weeks because of it. So, it's touching," said Seberger.

Nave said it can be easy to forget how important first responders are. "You kind of take these guys for granted whenever you don't need them," said Nave.

But when you do need them, it can be the difference between life and death.

Nave said it never hurts to show a little gratitude, which is why he bought steaks for the people who saved his life.

"Lunch is the least you could do for a group of guys and ladies who save your life," said Nave.

Nave has recovered and said he looks forward to a long life thanks to his rescuers.

"These are a great group of people. And I couldn't have asked for a better lunch and a better group to save my life," said Nave.