Man Accused Of Burglary, Stalking Girls Arrested By Tulsa Police

Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 2:31 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a Mingo Valley Patrol Officer located and arrested William Parnell, who they accused of burglary and following two 10-year-old girls home from school in May.

The TPD said Parnell is Native American and that federal authorities are involved due to the McGirt case.

Authorities said Parnell was taken to the Detective Division for questioning and then transported to Tulsa County.



