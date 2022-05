Thursday, May 19th 2022, 6:48 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say someone vandalized two businesses overnight near 41st and Garnett.

According to police, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police say they found two windows broken at the Tulsa Homebuilders Association and the Mike Fretz Event Center.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.