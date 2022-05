Friday, May 20th 2022, 6:33 am

By: News On 6

PGA Championship: CBS Sports Gives Behind The Scenes Look At PGA Coverage

The crew with CBS Sports says they are thrilled to be back in Tulsa at Southern Hills for the PGA Championship.

A lot of people are needed to get the event on air. There are 800 men and women who make up the CBS Sports crew.

They will be working 100 cameras, around the course, in the bunkers and in various tents.

The crews say they know it is a privilege to televise the huge event and they plan to make Tulsa, the PGA and golf fans proud.