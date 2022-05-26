Tulsa Woman Accused Of Several Burglaries Arrested After Police Pursuit

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 3:14 pm

By: David Prock

A Tulsa woman accused of committing several burglaries in late 2021 has been arrested.

According to Tulsa Police, Kawaun Hopkins was taken into custody after a police pursuit Monday afternoon. Officers say they pulled over a stolen Chevy Malibu near 6400 South Newport but the driver, Hopkins, drove away after being stopped. Police followed the car but broke off pursuit because of the risk to the public. Another officer spotted the car near Peoria and tried to make another stop but Hopkins sped away eventually crashing into a metal pole in a parking lot.

Police say the male passenger in the car surrendered but Hopkins crawled over him and out of the passenger side window to try and run away. Officers were able to catch her on foot and arrest her. Hopkins had already been charged with three counts of burglary in December of 2021.

Police say Hopkins has now been arrested for several new complaints including, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, False Impersonation after giving someone else's name upon arrest, and resisting arrest for trying to bite an officer.