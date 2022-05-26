Floating Open On Illinois River For Memorial Day Weekend

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 5:20 pm

Despite all the rain, we've gotten the last several days, floating is still on for folks on the Illinois River.

The Illinois River near Tahlequah is certainly full right now, but it looks like floating will still be on for Memorial Day weekend. The levels are nowhere near what they were earlier this month when the river crested at 27 feet.

Thursday, the water is about 7 and a half feet high, low enough for floating companies to get people out on the water. They say floating isn't affected until it reaches 9 and a half feet.

One floating company did say overnight trips might be affected because some sandbars used for camping are underwater.

If you're concerned about the water levels, it's best to call ahead to check with the outfitters.



