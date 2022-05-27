AAA Offers Tips For Travelers Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

Friday, May 27th 2022, 10:16 am

A lot of folks will be hitting the road on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend and according to travel experts it's expected to be a busy one.

AAA Oklahoma says it is expecting 90% of Oklahomans to travel by car this Memorial Day weekend. That's more than 500,000 people, and up more than 4% from last year, despite the record gas prices at the pump.

For the first time in Oklahoma, the average cost for a gallon of gas is more than $4.

Before heading out experts say it is a good idea to check your car battery and make sure your phone is fully charged in case of an emergency.

AAA says it's expecting about 3,500 calls this weekend and says it will be an all-hands-on-deck situation.

Leslie Gamble with AAA Oklahoma says they want to make sure travelers enjoy the long weekend.

"The message of this Memorial Day holiday is that we're all back at it and we need to pack our patience and enjoy being together as maybe we haven't been able to in the past few years and just be kind."

If you are trying to decide the best time to leave, AAA says the heaviest traffic is expected Friday afternoon and evening.

Experts also expect Monday to be busy as travelers return home.