Gov. Stitt Reacts To Deadly Shooting In Taft

Sunday, May 29th 2022, 3:09 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement Sunday afternoon after an overnight mass shooting in Taft killed one and injured seven.

The shooting took place at a Memorial Day celebration at the Old City Square.

Witnesses said they heard at least 40 shots fired.

OSBI said they are still investigating the shooting, and no one has been arrested.

The scheduled parade and the remainder the festival are canceled, according to former mayor Leila Foley-Davis.

Related Story: 1 Dead, 7 Injured In Oklahoma Memorial Day Celebration