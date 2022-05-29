5 Dead After 2 Boats Collide In Georgia

Sunday, May 29th 2022, 3:39 pm

By: CBS News

Authorities said Sunday they had recovered the bodies of three people missing after two boats collided a day earlier in Georgia, bringing the death toll up to five. Four others were rescued Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Two people were confirmed deceased Saturday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Several agencies searched for the three missing victims using "sector scan sonar and divers," Georgia DNR said. The three missing victims were located Sunday morning around 9 a.m. in 14-foot deep water and in "close proximity to each other," Georgia DNR said.

The identities of the five victims are not being released pending notification of their families.

Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, was arrested for boating under the influence, Georgia DNR said Sunday.

Georgia DNR said in a statement that witnesses said the collision happened when "two center console boats carrying a total of nine passengers, six in one vessel and three in the other, were traveling in opposite directions when they collided."

The four other people were rescued and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Georgia DNR said. The Coast Guard said one person is in "good condition." No other information on their injuries was given. One person with an apparent leg injury had to be hoisted out of the water by a helicopter, according to video released by the Coast Guard.

The collision happened around 10: 30 a.m. "on the Wilmington River near the Oatland Island Wildlife Center docks where Richardson Creek and the Wilmington River meet in Chatham County," Georgia DNR said. The Coast Guard said it was notified of the crash by a good Samaritan at 10:42 a.m.

The Coast Guard, DNR, Chatham County Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire and Chatham Emergency Services are assisted in the search for the missing boaters.

Georgia DNR is investigating the crash.