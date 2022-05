Monday, May 30th 2022, 6:40 am

By: News On 6

Authorities say a man is dead after he was hit by a Skiatook police car in Tulsa after a chase on Sunday night.

Tulsa police say a man, who was riding a motorcycle, was being chased by Skiatook police and drove through construction signs near 31st and Peoria before slowing down. Police say he was then hit by a Skiatook Police officer's car.

The man was pronounced deceased on scene, police say.

Tulsa police are investigating the accident and it is currently unclear what led to the chase.