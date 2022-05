Monday, May 30th 2022, 7:16 am

By: News On 6

Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday.

The event will begin with a music prelude and flyover at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Several Oklahoma veterans are scheduled to speak.

The ceremony was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.