Monday, May 30th 2022, 4:25 pm

By: News On 6

Rogers State University is making a run in the division two college softball world series.

The Hillcats beat Cal State Dominguez Hills 6 to 5 on Monday.

Rogers State scored 6 runs on 10 hits, including 3 home runs.

This is the first game of the series.

The two teams will play again at 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

If Rogers State softball team wins, it will be their first national championship in school history.