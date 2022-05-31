Hundreds Visit Floral Haven Cemetery To Honor Fallen Soldiers, Remember Loved Ones

Monday, May 30th 2022, 9:14 pm

While people honor veterans on Memorial Day, it's also a time where many families honor all of their loved ones.

Whether they're there to honor veterans, or their other family members, the service at Floral Haven on Memorial Day is always moving.

Honoring our nation's fallen and paying tribute to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice is what Memorial Day is all about.

"My dad served in Vietnam and Korea. He served 30 years in the United States Air Force," said Teresa Potter.

Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance, which brings a different reaction in everyone.

Everywhere we looked, there were families using the time remember those who are no longer in their lives.

Stacey Breshears lost her granddaughter, Presleigh, the day she was born, so every Memorial Day she visits her gravesite at Floral Haven.

"Just so to know she's remembered. Maybe help us remember too, you know? You get busy with life, everything goes on, so, just to show respect and let her know we love her," said Breshears, "I always try to get her some type of lights or an angel to sit and watch her and then flowers."

And she said she shares the love with nearby gravesites.

“When I’m out here I just try cleaning up the other headstones and, you know, just to think about everything," said Breshears.

Other families dropped off teddy bears and toys in the infant section, like Tia Scott who lost her baby boy.

"I had him when I was seventeen. He passed away like a month after I had him. So, I'm just out here visiting him."

She said Da'Shawn was a spoiled, happy baby.

"We, uh, spent a lot of time together. He was a momma's boy. He really was. I couldn't do too much without him being right there," said Scott.

He would be 21 today.

Scott said it's hard but the trips to his grave make it a bit easier.

"Still kind of sad, but I'm starting to be more at peace with it," said Scott.