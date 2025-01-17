MLK Commemoration Society highlights upcoming celebrations honoring Dr. King's legacy

The MLK Commemoration Society in Tulsa highlights events honoring Dr. King's legacy this weekend for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Friday, January 17th 2025, 1:02 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there are several events taking place this weekend to honor Dr. King and his legacy.

Rebecca Marks Jimerson from Tulsa's MLK Commemoration Society joined News On with author Nadia Salomon to preview some of the activities happening this weekend.

Related Story: Guide: What To Know About the 46th Annual Tulsa MLK Parade
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 17th, 2025

January 17th, 2025

January 16th, 2025

January 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

January 18th, 2025

January 18th, 2025

January 18th, 2025

January 18th, 2025