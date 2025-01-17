MLK Commemoration Society highlights upcoming celebrations honoring Dr. King's legacy

The MLK Commemoration Society in Tulsa highlights events honoring Dr. King's legacy this weekend for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

By: News On 6

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there are several events taking place this weekend to honor Dr. King and his legacy.

Rebecca Marks Jimerson from Tulsa's MLK Commemoration Society joined News On with author Nadia Salomon to preview some of the activities happening this weekend.

