MLK Commemoration Society highlights upcoming celebrations honoring Dr. King's legacy

Friday, January 17th 2025, 1:02 pm
Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there are several events taking place this weekend to honor Dr. King and his legacy.
Rebecca Marks Jimerson from Tulsa's MLK Commemoration Society joined News On with author Nadia Salomon to preview some of the activities happening this weekend.
Related Story: Guide: What To Know About the 46th Annual Tulsa MLK Parade
