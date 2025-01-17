OSBI director announces retirement as commission plans review

The director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says she's retiring. Her decision comes amid controversy surrounding her leadership at the bureau.

A letter was sent to the OSBI commission and an email to the entire agency just two weeks before the OSBI commission was scheduled to discuss Spurlock's job.

In a letter sent out Thursday, OSBI Director Angela Spurlock announced she will retire on March 1 after serving two years as director. She faced criticism when employees filed internal complaints against her, and the families of victims complained about their treatment.

Then, in September, Spurlock participated in an interim study before state legislators at the request of Republican Sen. David Bullard of Durant. He believes she was forced to retire due to feedback she gave at that hearing.

“I have received a ton of phone calls from OSBI members, people who work for her, who have said we really like her. She's done a great job, and now she's also resigning out of just sheer pressure because she told the truth to the legislature,” he said.

The study asked her and other law enforcement agencies in the state about the boards and commissions that oversee parts of government, like the OSBI and ODOT. She recommended reducing the governor’s appointments from all seven commission positions to just one to avoid political interference.

Then, in November, the OSBI commission called for a special session to review Spurlock's performance. A special meeting to discuss the issue was scheduled for January 30.

At the end of Spurlock's retirement letter, she wrote:

"I remain committed to ensuring that distractions do not overshadow the tremendous work that is done by the OSBI team all across our great state."

Sheriff Regalado says he plans to make a pointed statement at the next board meeting.

The full letter:

After 23 incredible years with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, it is with mixed emotions that I am writing to formally announce my retirement as Director of the OSBI effective March 1, 2025. While I am excited to begin this next chapter, the decision to leave was not an easy one. I will miss all those who have been part of this incredible journey. I am certain, however, that the OSBI team in place today is passionate about the agency and its service to the State of Oklahoma. It is also equipped with individuals that will help the agency excel not despite but because of challenges. Together they will continue to build upon the strong foundation established over the years. It is that knowledge that allows me to be confident that this is the right time for me to step away; for the OSBI, me, and my family. When I accepted the Director’s role in 2022, I looked at it as an opportunity to continue the agency’s growth momentum and to help ensure that the agency and team I love continued to thrive as it approached its Centennial. Since that time, the team and I have evaluated priorities, rebranded, been innovative, and generally challenged the status quo in ways that without exception have made OSBI better. We have strengthened our “One Team, One Mission” philosophy to ensure it resonates across our organization. We have actively engaged our partner agencies in collaborations that improve public safety as a whole and are also fiscally responsible. Recognizing that community satisfaction with public safety is directly related to the interactions they have with those representatives, we have expanded our direct interactions with our community members outside of calls for service. In all things, we have looked for ways to become more effective and efficient and have focused on ways to best serve our stakeholders.

Since 1925, the State of Oklahoma has looked to the OSBI to exemplify professionalism and excellence in public safety service. We have embraced this responsibility, and our greatest asset—our dedicated team—will continue to be what propels the OSBI forward. OSBI as an entity has long understood that to be recognized, respected, and to bring value to those we serve requires only the commitment to do good and willingness to do right; regardless. It does not require anyone to be less than. It simply means we remain focused on our mission in support of the missions of others; for the betterment of the whole. No one entity operates in a vacuum and to be better together requires authentic collaboration. I would encourage those who will continue the OSBI’s work to remain engaged, continue to foster collaborative partnerships, and be good stewards with all they are entrusted. Additionally, to never stop asking the tough questions and to be guided by their virtue and integrity. This will make certain that the OSBI continues to deliver excellence through innovative expertise, solutions, and services for the next 100 years. Over the next couple of weeks, I will continue to work with the team to ensure that OSBI operations remain uninterrupted and the impact of change is minimal. While it is my time to transition from my current role, I remain committed to ensuring that distractions do not overshadow the tremendous work that is done by the OSBI team all across our great state. I remain humbled at the support that has been given to the OSBI by our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, the communities we serve, and legislative decision-makers. The talent, tenacity, and selflessness of the men and women that make up the OSBI family remain unmatched, and I am profoundly proud of them all. With them, I have been blessed with many moments and lasting memories. Each has taught me something I will take with me and I am thankful for having had their support and the opportunity to serve them as their director. I will forever remain a fervent advocate for public safety in Oklahoma and particularly for the OSBI as they continue “Protecting Oklahoma one partnership at a time.”