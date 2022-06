Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 12:21 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating the drowning of a Glenpool woman in Bird Creek on Monday.

Investigators said Erica Jimenez jumped into the creek from the 56th Street Bridge east of the Mohawk Sports Complex and hit her head on something underwater.

She later died at the hospital.

It's unclear why she jumped into the creek.