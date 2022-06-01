Dallas Twins Launch Clothing Line To Help With Mental Health

Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 3:28 pm

By: CBS News

Mental Health Awareness Month may be wrapping up, but a pair of twin sisters in Dallas want the conversation to continue.

Sisters Sydney and Shea Hinckley are the owners of UPwords -- an online store inspired by emotional support. They say their motivation is to help end the mental health crisis within teens.

"If somebody opens our package and it's just full of love and joy -- that's the best that we could ask for," Sydney said.

The online apparel and accessories company sells items with inspirational messages of hope and healing.

"We wanted to create something that always implemented positivity in your life and you would see it, and you could wear it, and you could feel confident in that," Shea said. "It all started because we felt like we needed it."

Their start-up is based out of their home's guestroom and comes at a time when even the Centers for Disease Control have identified the teen mental health crisis as accelerating, with over 40% of teens reporting they feel sad or hopeless.

"It is so important that what you say to your mind matters, and your mind is always listening. Whether it's positive or negative."

Their first package went out in November, and now they have clients all across the country.

"It is so important to give back to our future generation and to be a positive impact on them."

The sisters say some of the profits will be used to fund other charitable causes, like their charity Stuffed Hugs.

"We've collected over a thousand stuffed animals that we have given back to children's hospitals."

And while the words of inspiration are all over their merchandise, it's the emotions in their hearts that they want every struggling teen to hear.

"You are enough just how you are and you don't have to change for anyone. You've always been enough, and you always will be, and that's the core of our message."