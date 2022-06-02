TPD Uses Memorial High School As Site For Family, Friends Looking For Loved Ones After Shooting

Tulsa Police are asking family and friends of the victims and survivors to go to Memorial High School. The school is a block over from Saint Francis Hospital.
People at the school are waiting for answers about where their loved one is.
We've seen a lot of worried faces here of those who still don't have answers.
The idea of a site like this is to give loved ones a singular place to come if they haven't heard from someone - or if they know someone that's been brought here that still needs to be picked up.
Kevin Foristal came to the school to wait on his wife - who was inside for a procedure when the shooting happened.
"Well I mean I'm elated but again there's people out there who aren't going to have that happen ... I'm lucky. Those people unfortunately have a lot of things that nobody wants to look forward to," said Foristal.
