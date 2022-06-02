Saint Francis CEO Responds To Shooting At Tulsa Hospital

Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 9:07 am

By: News On 6

The Saint Francis Health Center community is asking for prayers after yesterday's mass shooting at the Natalie Medical Building.

President and CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson was shaken up while talking about what happened Wednesday evening and held back tears while speaking with the media.

"We're an organization that believes in the power of prayer and there is nothing more this community can do for us than to pray for the families, and the loved ones, and the victims of this senseless act. I can't stand here and not thank the first responders in this city. I mean look around us. The response has been incredible. I don't know that I truly understood just how important our first responders can be and are every day," said Robertson

Robertson says there will be a lot of questions and a very bumpy road ahead of them as they process this tragedy. He says there are more than 10,000 employees of the health system who commit their lives to taking care of people in need every day. He says this incomprehensible act will not change that.

Saint Francis has canceled all appointments at the Warren Clinic before noon today to give staff and caregivers the time to process what happened. The Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will be closed for the rest of the week.

