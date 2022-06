Friday, June 3rd 2022, 11:31 am

By: News On 6

A big announcement here at News on 6 as we are happy to introduce our new anchor team for News On 6 at Noon.

Beginning Monday, Reagan Ledbetter and Autumn Bracey will take over the desk each day. Reagan is a familiar face to News on 6 viewers while Autumn is a new addition to the News on 6 family. Keep an eye out for more updates soon.