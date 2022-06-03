"A Servant's Heart": Loved Ones Remember Shooting Victim Amanda Glenn

Friday, June 3rd 2022, 6:46 pm

We heard from the family of a Sand Springs mother who was one of the four people shot and killed in the mass shooting.

Amanda Glenn was a medical assistant in the Natalie building and had worked for Saint Francis for years.

Amanda's two sons tell us their mom loved helping others.

They say Amanda was hiding under a desk during the shooting, but got out from under her desk to try to hold a door closed to help keep others safe.

They say that is the kind of person their mother was, always putting others first.

"It wasn't a job. Her helping people wasn't a job. She didn't do it because she made money for it. She did it because that is just what she did," said Amanda’s son, Gabe.

Gabe said his mother had a passion for helping people at her work, but her big heart impacted others in every aspect of her life.

"There wasn't any better than her. Anybody would tell you that,” said Gabe.

Gabe said he got a call from a friend that there had been a shooting at Saint Francis.

He raced to the Tulsa and spent four hours sitting at Memorial High School, waiting to see if his mom was okay.

"I am texting her, I am telling her where I am at. I am at Memorial High School, I'll drive you home. I can do whatever, I'll drive you home, Then they said son I need to take you to the back room,” said Gabe. "The last thing she said was that she was scared, to my dad.”

Amanda's family and friends remember her for her big heart and how she always made sure others were okay.

Amanda was a mom to her kids, and all of her kids' friends and teammates.

She helped with the Sand Springs booster club and ran the concession stand at all of the high school’s baseball and football games.

"It was never about her, she always just made sure everyone else was happy before her and made sure they were okay before her,” said Amanda’s son, Ian.

"She loved her boys and that's something where we really connected. The boys and her family were everything. No matter what it was. She was never too busy to do anything and everything for her family,” said Amanda’s friend, Amber Hargrove.

"I just think it is important everyone knows she was the helper. She was the one holding everything together behind the scenes, making sure everyone had what they needed,” said Amanda’s sister-in-law, Kristin McPherson.

Amanda spent her life wrapping her arms around other people, now her family and friends are finding some comfort in their community doing the same for them.

"In this situation, that's the best thing anyone can do is just be there, be there helping,” said Ian.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Amanda’s family. Click here to donate to their GoFundMe.