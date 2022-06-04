Mental Health Experts Give Advice For Dealing With Traumatic Events

Friday, June 3rd 2022, 9:26 pm

It can be difficult to cope with terrible events like Wednesday's mass shooting.

Saint Francis is giving guidance on how to move forward with the healing process.

“It’s quite common for people to feel like their life has been disrupted," said Sahib Khalsa, M.D., Ph.D., Laureate Institute for Brain Research.

Doctors at Laureate Institute for Brain Research said there are ways to cope.

You should practice self-care -- eat, sleep, exercise and maintain a normal schedule.

Stay connected to your friends and family who can support you.

And talk about it, especially to those who are going through the same thing.

“While this event has shaken many of us in the Tulsa community, it’s also important that we draw on the substantial resilience and strength of our community to support one another during the recovery effort,” Robin Aupperle Ph.D., Laureate Institute for Brain Research.

Doctors said it's a complex healing process that can leave a lasting impact.

"So, it’s possible for individuals and a community to experience the consequences of a traumatic event really for years to come." said Dr. Aupperle.

If it gets too difficult -- doctors said, ask yourself a few questions.

“Am I having trouble functioning? Am I having trouble sleeping? Am I having intrusive thoughts about this particular event or other events in one’s life?" said Dr. Khalsa.

But don't fight a silent battle. Connect with mental health resources.

“You just pick a number, you call it. If they don’t have the ability to see you, or don’t take the insurance you have or whatever, they will connect you to someone. The hardest part is to make that first call," said Dr. Aupperle.

Doctors said a local resource is Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services or COPES. That number is 918-744-4800.