Saturday, June 4th 2022, 10:33 am

By: News On 6

For dogs and humans looking for a little fun Saturday, the Meadow Gold District is hosting an event called “Dog Days of Summer.”

There are activities for dogs, like a dog agility course and splash pad.

People can also enjoy entertainment, vendors, face painting, balloon art and food from local food trucks and restaurants. The event is offering giveaways too.

At 1 p.m. there’s a dog costume contest.

The event kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at 11th and Peoria under the Meadow Gold sign.