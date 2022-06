Saturday, June 4th 2022, 8:08 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County.

Troopers said he was driving east on State Highway 43 near Clayton around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday.

They said the driver overcorrected, crossed the center lan, and then rolled the car.

The car hit a power pole which fell on top of the car and started a fire.

The driver died at the scene and his name has not been released.